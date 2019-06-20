Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered Michigan agencies to step up efforts to reduce phosphorus pollution and otherwise improve water quality in Lake Erie.
Whitmer signed an executive directive Thursday instructing three state departments to support the initiative.
They include the departments of Agriculture and Rural Development; Environment, Great Lakes and Energy; and Natural Resources. They will submit annual progress reports.
Michigan adopted guidelines last year for making Lake Erie healthier, including cutting phosphorus loading into its western basin 40 percent by 2025.
Whitmer's directive puts a focus on lessening nutrient inflows from the Detroit River, the River Raisin and the Maumee River.
She joined Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ontario Premier Doug Ford last week in renewing their jurisdictions' previous commitment to the 40 percent nutrient reduction goal.
