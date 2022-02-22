Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags at the State Capitol to be lowered in honor of former Flint Mayor and State Rep. Woodrow Stanley.
Flags will be lowered to half-staff on Wednesday, Feb. 23 to coincide with the date of his funeral. Stanley passed away on Feb. 16 at 71-years-old at Flint’s Hurley Hospital.
“Woodrow was a lifelong public servant who served his fellow Flintstones for decades on City Council, as Mayor, as County Commissioner, and in the Michigan Legislature, where we served together,” Whitmer said. “My thoughts are with his family and friends, and those of us who were lucky to call him a friend.”
In 1983, Stanley was appointed to Flint City Council and served eight years on it. Afterward, he served as president of the Michigan Municipal League. In 1991, he was elected as the mayor of Flint.
Stanley went on to serve on the Genesee County Board of Commissioners in 2004. Stanley then began his six years of service in 2009 in the Michigan House of Representatives.
Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations are encouraged to display their flags at half-staff. Flags should be returned to full staff on Thursday, Feb. 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.