To honor those lost to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is ordering U.S. and state flags to be lowered to half-staff.
The order is in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden. Flags at the State Capitol Complex and all public buildings across Michigan should be lowered until Friday, Feb. 26.
“As we lower the flags to honor and remember the 500,000 American lives, my heart is with the families of loved ones who passed away from this vicious virus,” Whitmer said. “Our nation grieves as we continue the fight to eradicate COVID-19. The quickest way out of the pandemic is through equitable distribution of the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines. That’s why we are encouraging every Michigander to make a plan to get vaccinated when a vaccine becomes available. We can see the light at the end of the tunnel, and we will get through this pandemic together.”
Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments, and other organizations are also encouraged to display their flags at half-staff.
