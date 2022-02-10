Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags at the State Capitol and public buildings to be lowered in honor of a Flint police officer who died in a crash.
Flags will be lowered on Friday, Feb. 11 to coincide with the date of Capt. Collin Birnie’s funeral.
“I want to offer my condolences to Captain Collin Birnie’s family, friends, and fellow officers. The state of Michigan is grateful for his decades of service and bravery,” Whitmer said. “As we honor Captain Birnie’s service to the Flint community, my heart goes out to all those who knew him. We will work together to honor his legacy by continuing to have our law enforcement officers’ backs and making investments to protect public safety.”
Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations are also encouraged to display their flag at half-staff. Flags should be returned to full-staff on Saturday, Feb. 12.
Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley also ordered the City Hall flag to be lowered to honor Birnie.
Birnie served with the Flint Police Department for 26 years. He was the patrol bureau commander, bomb squad commander, tactical team commander, lead firearms instructor and served numerous other duties at the police department.
The funeral will be at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Flint at 1 p.m. with reserved seating for family and friends as well as current and retired Flint Police personnel. Residents and officers from other law enforcement agencies can watch the service that will be livestreamed at the Capitol Theatre.
Saginaw Street and all cross streets between E. Kearsley Street and Court Street will be closed from Thursday at 6 p.m. until Friday at 4 p.m. There will be no parking on street spots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.