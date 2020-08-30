Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and upon all public buildings and grounds across the state to be lowered to half-staff on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, to honor the life and service of Monroe Charter Township Fire Department Captain Joseph Liedel. The flag honors will coincide with his funeral.
Captain Liedel passed away on Sunday, Aug. 23 after suffering a brain bleed on July 31 as he was leaving his home to respond to an emergency call.
“Our state mourns the loss of Captain Joe Liedel, who dedicated his life to the type of service and duty that we look for in great public servants,” Whitmer said. “In everything he did, Joe never gave up the fight, and we saw that on full display as he battled this injury. My thoughts are with his family during this tremendously difficult time as they lay him to rest.”
Captain Liedel was a member of the Monroe Charter Township Fire Department for 28 years. He followed in his father’s footsteps when he joined the department as a member of its Fire Explorer program, working his way through the ranks to become a captain in 2019.
According to Whitmer, Liedel traveled with the Monroe Charter Township Fire Department to Ground Zero in New York City after the 9/11 attacks to assist with the recovery efforts.
Whitmer said the State of Michigan recognizes the duty, honor, and selfless service of Captain Joseph Liedel by lowering flags to half-staff.
Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments, and other organizations are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.
Flags should be returned to full-staff on Tuesday, Sept, 1.
