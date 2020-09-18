Gov. Gretchen Whimter has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of Ruth Bader Ginsberg.
Whitmer ordered flags be lowered immediately on Sept. 18.
“I am truly heartbroken at the news of Justice Ginsburg’s passing,” Whitmer said. “Her intellect, her razor sharp wit, and her lifetime of service to our nation made her an inspiration to millions of Americans."
Justice Ginsburg died Friday at the age of 87 years old after battling metastatic pancreatic cancer.
To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.
Flags should remain at half-staff until ordered to be raised.
