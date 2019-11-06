Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered all U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and on all public buildings throughout the state to be lowered to half-staff on Tuesday, Nov. 12 to honor former Congressman Bob Traxler.
“Congressman Traxler embodied everything that it means to be a Michigander. He loved his family, his constituents, and the state that he served,” Whitmer said. “Bob was an effective leader because he worked tirelessly to deliver results even when nobody was paying attention. Our state is stronger due to his service, and he will be dearly missed.”
Traxler began his public service career as a member of the United States Army. He later served as an assistant prosecutor in Bay County before being elected to the Michigan House of Representatives.
Traxler was elected to Congress in 1974, where he served until his retirement in 1993.
After retiring, Traxler served on the Mackinac Island State Park Commission and the Michigan State Board of Trustees, Whitmer's office said.
Traxler died on Oct. 30. He was 88-years-old.
His ashes will be buried in the Mackinac Island Public Cemetery.
Flags should be returned to full-staff on Wednesday, Nov. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.