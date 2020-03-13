Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered a temporary ban on gatherings of 250 or more people due to coronavirus concerns.
Whitmer signed executive order 2020-5 on Friday, March 13.
The order cancels all events that have more than 250 people and all assemblages in shared spaces with more than 250 people beginning at 5 p.m. on March 13.
The ban continues through Sunday, April 5 at 5 p.m.
Assemblages for the purpose of industrial or manufacturing work, mass transit, or the purchase of groceries or consumers goods are exempt from the ban.
The order also closes all K-12 school buildings to students from Monday, March 16 through Sunday, April 5.
“This is about protecting the most people we can from the spread of coronavirus,” Whitmer said. “My administration will continue to do everything we can to mitigate the spread, and to ensure our children, families, and businesses have the support they need during this time. We are going to get through this, but we must be flexible and take care of each other.”
The move comes after 12 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Michigan.
“Prohibiting large assemblages is the smart thing to do to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” said Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Deputy for Health and Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun. “It’s crucial that everyone in Michigan follow these orders and make smart choices that will slow the spread of the virus, including practicing good hygiene and social distancing. We will continue to work with the governor and our partners across state government to protect Michigan families and businesses.”
