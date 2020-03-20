Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order on Friday, March 20 that puts temporary restrictions on non-essential medical and dental procedures.
The order takes effect no later than 5 p.m. on March 21.
The order states hospitals, freestanding surgical outpatient facilities, dental facilities, and all state-operated outpatient facilities must implement a plan to temporarily postpone all non-essential procedures.
The order is in effect until the end of the COVID-19 state of emergency.
“My number one priority remains to flatten the curve and protect the most people we can from the spread of coronavirus,” Whitmer said. “Our health care workers are on the front lines every day protecting Michiganders during these extraordinary and difficult times. By postponing all non-essential medical and dental procedures, we expect to reduce the strain on the health care system and protect people. My administration will continue to do everything we can to mitigate the spread of the disease and ensure our children, families, and businesses have the support they need during these challenging times.”
Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, human services chief deputy and chief medical executive for the MDHHS, said this order will reduce the strain on the healthcare community.
"Healthcare professionals are working around the clock to help protect and treat Michiganders, and by temporarily postponing non-essential procedures, this will free up staff and critical resources that will be needed to address the ongoing public health emergency that we are facing," Khaldun said.
Some types of procedures that must be postponed include joint replacement,bariatric surgery, and cosmetic surgery. Exceptions are given in trauma-related cases.
