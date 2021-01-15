Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers sent a letter on Jan. 15 to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar expressing their frustrations with the Trump administration’s distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The three also urged him to grant permission to directly purchase doses of the safe and effective vaccine for states to use. For states to get more shots in the coming weeks, the governors also urged the Trump administration to purchase as many doses of the effective and safe vaccine as possible.
“It has become abundantly clear that not only has the Trump administration botched the rollout of the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine, but also that the American people have been misled about these delays. Pfizer just announced that as of yesterday, they have millions of doses of the vaccine on hand and are waiting on addresses from the Trump administration so they can deliver the vaccine to states. If you are unable or unwilling to give us that supply, we urge you to grant permission for us to directly purchase vaccines so we may distribute them to the people of Michigan, Wisconsin, and Minnesota as quickly as possible. Without additional supply or authorization to purchase directly, our states may be forced to cancel plans for public vaccination clinics in the coming weeks, which are expected to vaccinate tens of thousands. It’s time for the Trump administration to do the right thing and help us end this pandemic,” the governors said.
After eight other governors, including Whitmer, sent a letter to Azar last week requesting the federal government to distribute the millions of effective and safe COVID-19 vaccine doses that are currently being held back by the Trump administration, the administration announced they will release the available vaccine doses.
Federal officials backtracked and are now claiming the reserve has already been exhausted according to the Washington Post.
