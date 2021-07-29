A new plan from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer could bring thousands of affordable housing units to Michigan.
The National Low Income Housing Coalition said more than 300,000 Michigan households that rent can barely afford it.
Whitmer said a $100 million investment would expand access to affordable housing, closing equity gaps, and support the redevelopment of communities like Flint.
She laid out those plans at the Coolidge Apartments in Flint on Thursday, July 29, saying the refurbished elementary school made apartment building is an example of one solution to a much larger housing shortage.
The plans she detailed include helping 6,000 Michiganders find a home, developing 2,000 units, and creating 1,600 jobs in the process. She said the impact would go beyond those numbers.
“Two-thousand families, where they can have homes to cook together, watch movies, celebrate birthdays, and create memories, happy memories together. And 6,000 moms and dads, daughters and sons, grandmas and grandpas, can go to bed a little easier knowing one of their basic needs is met,” Whitmer said.
State legislature has the authority to decide how COVID-19 relief money is spent, so they will have to approve the proposal.
(1) comment
Are these apartments for Citizen of Michigan! Will they be bringing in out of State folks to occupy them!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.