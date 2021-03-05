Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and U.S. Senator Gary Peters ate lunch with the Michigan National Guard members serving in Washington, D.C. on Friday.
"The brave men and women of the Michigan National Guard are professionals who excel at the work they perform, and this time is no different as they answered the call to protect our nation’s Capitol Building,” Whitmer said. “The Michigan National Guard has been called upon in an unprecedented manner over the past year as we responded to COVID-19, natural disasters, and civil unrest. Today’s visit was about showing appreciation for all of their sacrifices over the past couple of months, and an opportunity to recognize some outstanding servicemembers. I am incredibly proud of them and eager for their return home.”
Michigan contributed 1,000 National Guard members to assist with the ongoing security efforts at the Capitol. The deployment will run until March 12 and Whitmer has no plans of extending the agreement, Whitmer's office said.
Peters issued the following statement after their visit:
“It was an honor to again thank the Michigan National Guard for their service in protecting the Capitol: the very symbol of our democracy. During my interactions with our Michigan Guardsmen throughout their deployment, they demonstrated their commitment and their call to service in stepping up for this mission. Their presence at the Capitol guaranteed that the work of the American people could continue uninterrupted.
I remain outraged that our Guardsmen were being fed food that was undercooked, unsanitary and inadequate and – in some cases – even making them sick and in need of medical attention. Our Guardsmen deserve better. I have shared my concerns with National Guard leadership and Major General William Walker, Commanding General of the D.C. National Guard. I will continue pressing to ensure our Guardsmen have access to safe and adequate food — they have earned nothing less.
I can’t thank our Michigan National Guardsmen enough for all they’ve done – not just during this deployment, but throughout the pandemic in distributing life-saving personal protective equipment, supporting vaccine distribution efforts and assisting in response during the catastrophic dam collapse in Midland County. Our state is forever indebted to them.”
