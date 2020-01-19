There is a ray of good news as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer prepares to renew her push for major new spending to fix Michigan's roads and bridges.
Republican legislative leaders say addressing the funding is a priority for them, too. But beyond that, uncertainty abounds over whether the Democratic governor and a tax-averse Legislature can agree on a plan.
Whitmer is expected to make roads a focus in her Jan. 29 State of the State speech after Republicans last year rejected a proposed 45-cents-a-gallon fuel tax hike.
Details will follow, before she presents her budget on Feb. 6.
