Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants to spend billions more to fix the roads and boost a lagging education system.
But as the Democrat prepares to deliver her first budget proposal to the Republican-led Legislature, she faces fiscal pressures that are complicating her task.
She notes that the general fund -- Michigan's second-biggest account -- has not grown much from 20 years ago. Inflation-adjusted revenue, in fact, is down during that period after a series of tax cuts.
She says there are "no easy answers."
Tuesday's budget presentation is her opportunity to detail just how she plans to "fix the damn roads" and pay for priorities like letting high school graduates attend community college for free.
