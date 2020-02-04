Governor Gretchen Whitmer is preparing to give the Democratic response to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address tonight.
On Tuesday, Feb. 4, Whitmer gave a preview of the response she plans to deliver.
“Our children are the future of our country. And it’s all on all of us to build a better future for them,” Whitmer said.
Governor Whitmer is making her rebuttal speech to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address at East Lansing High School.
Whitmer was selected to deliver the Democrats’ response by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
“Expanding the right to overtime for tens of thousands of people in our state. Expanding access to healthcare for more than 680,000 people in this state. That is something that is a powerful message and I think something that people are going to be very interested in,” Whitmer said.
During the press conference, Whitmer said she would devote some of her speech to respond to any specifics President Trump would bring up.
She said most of her remarks will center around what Democrats can do for our country in 2020 and beyond.
“Because I believe that the American people deserve better and they deserve action. They deserve leaders who are going to work for them. Who want excellent schools and paths to good jobs, safe roads, clean drinking water, and affordable, accessible, quality healthcare? That’s what democrats are rolling up their sleeves and working on around the country. And that’s what I am going to stay laser-focused on tonight,” Whitmer said.
