Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
(Source: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Office)

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a proposal to expand care for families, build up facilities, and invest in local public health services.

The $1.4 billion investment would use federal relief dollars from President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan to address deficiencies in Michigan’s health infrastructure.

The proposal would provide mental health resources for families, expand access to behavioral care and telemedicine, upgrade nursing homes, and bolster local public health departments.

“The COVID-19 pandemic exposed and exacerbated critical gaps in our health system, and the MI Healthy Communities plan makes long-overdue investments to put Michigan families first,” Whitmer said. “My plan would invest in mental health care, build up health infrastructure, keep seniors safe from infectious diseases, and provide resources to families and local health departments to expand and improve care. Right now, we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity after a once-in-a-century crisis to make families healthier and safer, and I look forward to working with the legislature to spend the billions of federal dollars we have to expand care, build up facilities, and invest in every community.”

