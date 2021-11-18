Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proposed a $300 million expansion of the MI Clean Water Plan, building off of a previously announced $200 million expansion through the American Rescue Plan to replace lead service lines statewide, according to the state.
“Every Michigander in every community deserves access to safe drinking water, and we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity right now to use the federal dollars we have to put Michiganders first and make lasting investments in our water infrastructure,” Whitmer said. “Together, we can utilize the resources we have to create thousands of good-paying jobs, deliver safe water to every home and kid in school, and shore up our water infrastructure to make it more resilient to extreme weather. I look forward to the $1.3 billion in federal funding specifically for water that we will get, among billions more, from the bipartisan federal infrastructure plan.”
Since taking office, the Whitmer-Gilchrist Administration has invested $1.87 billion dollars in drinking water, wastewater, and storm water to create more than 26,700 jobs, Whitmer’s office said.
“With renewed focus on lead in Michigan’s aging drinking water service lines and plumbing these resources are helpful in giving communities the tools they need to accelerate the essential work of removing lead from water systems,” said Liesl Clark, director of the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy. “Fixing decades-old problems as fast as possible requires commitment and teamwork from local, state, federal and non-governmental partners. This strengthens those partnerships and commitments.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.