Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proposed a $30 million investment to reduce violence in communities across the state with initiatives guided by data and practices used nationwide.
The proposal is part of the larger $75 million MI Safe Communities framework Whitmer laid out in July, which uses federal funding from the American Rescue Plan to reduce crime by tackling Michigan’s court backlog, expand resources for law enforcement, and uplift communities with investments in jobs, programs, counseling, and education.
“By tackling the root causes of violence and investing resources to prevent it, we can save lives, reduce crime, and help families feel safe,” Whitmer said. “As a former prosecutor, public safety is a top priority, and the MI Safe Communities framework will help law enforcement officers do their jobs more effectively. I will work with anyone to bring down crime and help Michiganders feel safe in their community. Together, we can build a safer, more just Michigan where every family can thrive, where every kid can get a great education, and where every person has a path to a good-paying, high-skill job.”
The $30 million investment will go to communities with the highest increases in violent crimes, according to Whitmer. Community-based violence intervention and prevention (CVI) programs use a localized approach to gun violence reduction to support those at the greatest risk of gun violence.
CVI programs use credible messengers to direct mediate conflicts, intervene before violence happens, and connect people to necessary resources. These strategies are shown to reduce gunshot wounds and deaths in the neighborhoods most impacts by gun violence, Whitmer states. They will be divided into 30 individual $1 million grants.
“Investing in safe communities is critical, and Michigan’s counties welcome an enhanced state partnership in this effort,” said Stephan Currie, Executive Director of Michigan Association of Counties. “A primary county function is to protect public safety through sheriff, prosecutor and judicial offices. The increased awareness of individuals with mental illness in our criminal justice system has led to innovative partnerships and locally driven responses. We applaud investment in efforts to reduce violence, support law enforcement and ensure individuals with mental illness are getting the community support they deserve.
CVI programs include mental health, substance abuse and sexual assault services, hospital based violence intervention programs and wraparound services for young adults.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.