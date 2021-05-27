Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is proposing a major investment in education thanks to higher than expected revenues and federal pandemic aid.
“Right now we are in a position to eliminate the funding gap between any district across the state of Michigan,” Whitmer said. “This is a pretty remarkable thing that we’re able to do.”
During a visit to Bay City Central High School, Gov. Whitmer said the state has the ability to make sure all K-12 students are on a level playing field.
Whitmer said the American Rescue Plan and increased state revenue created a $3.5 billion surplus. Money that should be used to make unprecedented investments in Michigan schools.
“Hundreds of millions of dollars so that they can hire and retain more educators, psychologists, social workers, counselors, and nurses,” Whitmer said. “This is how we wrap our kids with the supports they need to be successful.”
And that’s not all. Whitmer wants to invest dollars in education across the board, including school infrastructure and plans to help students after high school. The governor knows the legislature would need to approve these proposals.
“It helps Republican districts and Democratic districts because it’s focused on kids period and that’s why we got to get this moving,” Whitmer said. “So I welcome some partnership out of the legislature. I think that there will be some because this really is a good plan.”
The plan will use the surplus to propose more than $1.7 billion in one-time funding and allocates more than $900 million for ongoing investments.
Whitmer said this is all part of efforts to lead Michigan into a brighter future.
“In the coming weeks I’ll continue to lay out my vision for how we can spend the billions we have in surplus and the dollars that have come from the federal government so that we invest in transformational change that puts us all on a path to not just recovery, but a path to prosperity,” Whitmer said.
Copyright 2021 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
