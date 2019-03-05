Gov. Gretchen Whitmer laid out her case for more spending for education.
She is proposing an increase in K-12 spending, involving hundreds of millions of dollars.
“This budget represents the biggest budget in education in a generation,” Whitmer said.
Whitmer is putting a hefty price tag on education in the state.
Her first budget includes an increase in funding that she says will help close the equity gap in children’s education.
“That means that the resources $122-$180 per pupil to fund fundamental classroom expenses,” Whitmer said. (CHECK THIS QUOTE)
The new budget proposal calls for $15.4 billion for the state’s K-12 schools. Additional funding of $120 million is included for special education students, $102 million for at-risk students and $50 million for career technical students.
“Think about where Michigan has been for a very long time. We’ve been putting a strong emphasis on college readiness. Which we all agree is important. But in some cases, that was at the expense of career readiness. Now that’s something we’ve been focused on for a very long time,” Bay City Public Schools Superintendent Stephen Bigelow said.
Michigan colleges and universities would receive a 3 percent increase in funding.
“She put together a budget that’s very specific to each child’s needs,” said Don Wotruba, executive director of the Michigan Association of School Boards.
Wotruba said he is ecstatic about the potential for more funding.
“We’re happy about all the details that have been released. It’s really important that there’s recognition now that instead of funding school buildings, we are funding the school kids,” Wotruba said.
Another part of the proposal includes $120 million infusion to improve drinking water infrastructure in a state that is still working through the Flint water crisis and PFAS contamination.
“The study came out and publicized how underfunded schools are within Michigan and this looks like a great opportunity to bridge that gap,” Bigelow said.
Bigelow is excited about Whitmer’s plan.
“The economically disadvantaged, if I broke it down based on what we have now it looks like an additional $894 per pupil. An additional $487 per pupil for special education,” Bigelow said.
The new fiscal year for the state is set to begin this fall.
