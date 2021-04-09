Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is urging a two-week suspension of in-person high school classes, all youth sports, and indoor restaurant dining to address a surge of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.
This comes as Michigan has the worst rate of new virus cases in the United States over the past two weeks. Whitmer’s recommendation is not an executive action, therefore the decision to suspend any school or sport relies directly on each individual district.
“Once I heard that, my blood started boiling,” said Lindsay Olgine, Frankenmuth parent.
Olgine disagrees with Whitmer’s recommendation for schools to pause in-person learning for two weeks. She has young kids and said virtual learning doesn’t work for them.
“Trying to teach a kindergartner virtually is extremely frustrating and not successful,” Olgine said.
Meanwhile, Bay City Public Schools Superintendent Stephen Bigelow already put older students into remote learning for at least next week.
“We put secondary into remote because of the very same concerns that the governor expressed,” Bigelow said.
At the moment, elementary students are in person, but Bigelow said that could change.
“There are some concerns right now within elementary,” Bigelow said.
He said he knows parents are frustrated switching back and forth between in-person and remote learning.
“I know a lot of people would just like me to make one decision and stick to it for a very long time, but it’s such a fluid situation. I’m just not able to do that and I realize how difficult that is,” Bigelow said.
Freeland Community Schools is going to continue in-person learning for high school students for the foreseeable future.
Superintendent Matt Cairy said the numbers support his decision for in-person learning. He said he will continue to monitor the COVID-19 data.
“And if it gets to a point where it is not safe for kids to be in school or there are concerns, then I think decisions are going to have to be made that are in the best interest of keeping students safe,” Cairy said.
As for Olgine, she said she takes COVID-19 seriously, but she doesn’t understand the reasoning behind Whitmer’s request.
“If your kid is sick, just keep them home. I mean, it’s as simple as that. And that’s why I guess I’m just confused on all of this,” Olgine said.
Saginaw Public Schools announced it will pause in-person learning for high school students until Monday, April 26, and all sports and practices for sixth through 12th grade will also be put on hold.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.