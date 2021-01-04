Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has turned down a request to release a man who insists he was wrongly convicted of murder in a college parking lot in Port Huron in 1986.
Whitmer's staff notified Temujin Kensu's lawyer last week.
Kensu, also known as Fred Freeman, has been serving a life sentence since 1987.
Kensu insists he was 400 miles away in the Upper Peninsula when Scott Macklem was killed. Alibi witnesses backed him up. But the prosecutor summoned a pilot to suggest Kensu could have committed the murder and then dashed back to Escanaba by private plane.
Separately, Kensu's case is being reviewed by the attorney general's office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.