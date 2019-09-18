Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released the emergency rules banning flavored nicotine vaping products on Wednesday.
The ban was developed in response to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services finding a public health emergency created by increased levels of young people vaping.
Michigan was the first state in the country to announce a ban on the sale of flavored nicotine vaping products, like e-cigarettes.
Whitmer announced her intention to release the rules on Sept. 4 and the rules are effective immediately, the state said.
Retailers and resellers have 14 days to comply with the rules.
“I’m proud that Michigan has been a national leader in protecting our kids from the harmful effects of vaping,” Whitmer said. “For too long, companies have gotten our kids hooked on nicotine by marketing candy-flavored vaping products as safe. That ends today. This bold action will protect our kids and our overall public health.”
After Michigan’s announcement on the ban, the White House followed Michigan’s lead with a call for similar actions by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The MDHHS Bureau of Health and Wellness filed the rules with the Secretary of State.
“Today’s filing is necessary to protect the public health,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy director for health at MDHHS. “Youth vaping is a public health emergency and has been declared an epidemic by the U.S. surgeon general. Nicotine in e-cigarettes is harmful to developing brains and has dangerous long-term health consequences such as heart disease and cancer.”
The rules are effective for 180 days and can be extended for six months.
The MDHHS also filed a request for rulemaking, which would allow the department to create permanent rules to keep residents safe from the harmful effects of addiction to nicotine, the state said.
"Nationwide, e-cigarette use among middle and high school students increased 900 percent from 2011-2015. From 2017 to 2018, e-cigarette use spiked 78 percent among high school students and 48 percent among middle school students. In 2018, more than 3.6 million U.S. kids, including 1 in 5 high school students and 1 in 20 middle school students, were regular users," the MDHHS said.
You can find the list of rules here.
