Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released an executive directive on the use of separation agreements by state departments and agencies.
“The measures laid out in my Executive Directive ensure greater accountability and promote transparency,” Whitmer said. “Michiganders should have confidence in the activities of state government, including the expenditure of public funds on separation agreements. I am proud of these measures because they will benefit both state employees and the people of Michigan.”
Executive Directive No. 2021-01 outlines rules of separation agreements used by the executive branch. The directive prohibits terms in separation agreements that require a party to deny the existence of the agreement or prevent the release of the text of the agreement. This is effective immediately and can be viewed online.
Under the new directive, separation agreements cannot deny a party the right or opportunity to disclose the underlying facts and circumstances regarding unlawful workplace acts. This includes discrimination, retaliation, sexual harassment, or fraud. However, a clause that protects the victim’s identity may be included at the request of the victim.
Separation agreements are used for many purposes including to define the terms of employment during a period of transition; to secure the return of state property, and mitigating legal exposure and potential costs to taxpayers through a release of claims against the state, the governor’s office said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.