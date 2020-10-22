Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is reminding drivers across the state to use caution while traveling in construction zones after two people were recently killed while working on state freeways.
The Michigan Department of Transportation produced a video emphasizing the need to think of road construction projects as if they are your own workplace.
"The next time you're on the road and approach a construction site, put yourself in the shoes of those people in orange vests and hard hats," Whitmer said. "They are real people - fathers, mothers, perhaps your daughter's soccer coach, a volunteer in your son's classroom. They want to go home to their families tonight just as we all do."
In the video, State Transportation Director Paul Ajegba asks drivers to slow down in work zones.
"Nothing matters to me more than the safety of our road users and the people who build and maintain those roads," Ajegba said. "Please think about what it would be like to have cars speeding past you each day in your workplace."
Zach Morisette, 26, of Macomb County, died on Sept. 21 from injuries sustained when a vehicle struck him while he was working on I-94, MDOT said.
That same week, 40-year-old Jeremy Zeitz died when he was hit by a vehicle while working on I-69 near Lansing.
Several other road workers suffered injuries from vehicle collisions in work zones over the last two months, MDOT said.
