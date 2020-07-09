Concerns over a growing number of COVID-19 cases has Gov. Whitmer warning the public to continue wearing their masks.
“And considering whether or not we need to take a step further, to strengthen compliance,” said Whitmer.
Whitmer says she does not want to use penalties as a way to enforce mask use, but doesn’t want out state to fall back in its recovery.
Local business owners are trying to do the same by upholding the mask requirements already in place.
“When you come into Annie Mae’s, you must have a mask on in order to pick up your order, and if you don’t have one, we sell them or a dollar,” said Rhonda Bridgewater, owner of Annie Mae’s Internet Café. “So everyone is available and able to have their masks when they come upon entry.”
Bridgewater says every since the pandemic started, she’s been forced to close her service’s dine-in areas and only allow takeout.
But despite the lack of traffic inside her restaurant, Bridgewater believes following Gov. Whitmer’s orders are better for her and her customers in the long run.
“I think she’s doing the right thing and she’s doing what’s trying to make us safe,” said Bridgewater. “And if everybody followed the rules, we could get rid of this pandemic, but masks are our warrant to protect yourself and someone else.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.