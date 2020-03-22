Governor Whitmer and Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) Director Anita Fox called on the Trump administration to allow for a special enrollment period.
The special enrollment period under the Affordable Care Act allows more Americans to sign up for coverage and help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Whitmer and DIFS first called for the enrollment period on Thursday, March 12.
“During this crisis, we must do everything we can to ensure access to quality, affordable health care,” Whitmer said. “That’s why we have called on the president to allow for a special enrollment period. It is more important than ever for Michiganders to know they have health insurance coverage that will pay for them to be tested and treated for COVID-19.
According to Whitmer, Michigan and thirty-two other states with federally facilitated marketplaces need the Trump administration to allow the state to open enrollment. As of today, nine states who operate state-based exchanges have opened special enrollment periods to allow people to sign up for health insurance coverage.
Since Whitmer called for a special enrollment period, New Jersey, New Hampshire, and Pennsylvania have also called on the president to act.
After Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria devastated communities across the Southern United States, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced a special enrollment period for those impacted by the hurricanes.
Special enrollment periods have also been used to respond to more personal situations such as house fires or domestic violence.
“The president should do what’s best for Americans and allow for a special enrollment period while we combat the spread of COVID-19,” Fox said. “Michiganders need leaders who will do everything they can to ensure quality, affordable care during times like this. It’s the smart thing to do, and it’s the right thing to do.”
Michigan currently has 787 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19.
