Vials of undiluted Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to administer to staff and residents at the Goodwin House Bailey's Crossroads, a senior living community in Falls Church, Virginia, on December 30, 2020. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

 BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has requested permission from the Health and Human Services Department to purchase 100,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for Michigan.

Whitmer sent the letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on Monday, Jan. 11.

“We remain ready to accelerate distribution to get doses into arms,” Whitmer said. “Toward that end, I am writing to request permission for the State of Michigan to make a one-time purchase of up to 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine directly from Pfizer to be distributed and administered consistent with CDC guidelines and the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine.”

Last week, Whitmer joined eight other state governors in sending a letter to the Trump administration requesting they distribute the millions of vaccine doses they say are being held back.

Whitmer said she has not received a response.

“According to publicly reported information, the federal government currently has upwards of 50 percent of currently produced vaccines held back by the administration for reasons unknown. After the governors sent the letter, the incoming Biden administration announced that they will release all of the available vaccine doses that the Trump Administration is holding back,” Whitmer’s office said.

Copyright 2021 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

(1) comment

dawg21
dawg21

Why is wnem tv5 always promoting Democratic views, we are not all Democrats, and it disturbs me very much that you've presented only a one sided view in news and comments, much of us are sick and tied of it, and will no longer put up with fake news, and will no longer condone your station by going to other news sources.

Report Add Reply

