Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has requested permission from the Health and Human Services Department to purchase 100,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for Michigan.
Whitmer sent the letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on Monday, Jan. 11.
“We remain ready to accelerate distribution to get doses into arms,” Whitmer said. “Toward that end, I am writing to request permission for the State of Michigan to make a one-time purchase of up to 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine directly from Pfizer to be distributed and administered consistent with CDC guidelines and the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine.”
Last week, Whitmer joined eight other state governors in sending a letter to the Trump administration requesting they distribute the millions of vaccine doses they say are being held back.
Whitmer said she has not received a response.
“According to publicly reported information, the federal government currently has upwards of 50 percent of currently produced vaccines held back by the administration for reasons unknown. After the governors sent the letter, the incoming Biden administration announced that they will release all of the available vaccine doses that the Trump Administration is holding back,” Whitmer’s office said.
