Some Mid-Michigan restaurant owners are frustrated with United States District Judge Paul Maloney ruling against a block to the ban on indoor dining for Michigan restaurants.
The Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association filed the lawsuit to end the ban on Nov. 17.
The MRLA hoped its lawsuit would roll back the ban on indoor dining and declare the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ order unconstitutional. But Maloney said there was a plausible explanation for the order in protecting people’s health.
“You lose your life, that’s the ultimate price to pay. And that’s a very real possibility right now with as much COVID-19 as there is across the state of Michigan,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said.
Whitmer said she is not surprised a federal judge upheld the state’s ban on indoor dining.
The MDHHS shut down indoor dining in November as part of the state’s response to the latest uptick in COVID-19 cases.
“The problem with a restaurant setting is that you are combining lots of different households together indoors and people are taking off their masks. And those three factors are what make it more inherently risky than going to a retail shop or going to get your hair cut,” Whitmer said.
The MRLA sued to resume indoor dining, but U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney said a plausible explanation for the state order exists. People can’t eat or drink without removing their masks – a step that could spread the virus.
As for Whitmer, she said she knows people in the restaurant industry are worried, struggling, and she feels for them.
“There’s no one more eager than me to reengage restaurants. Our restaurants are open. You can support them by getting takeout, buying gift cards right now. And I encourage people to do that. We want them to stay in business. We just recognize that the nature of this virus means that that activity, in-person dining, right now is a dangerous thing to do with as much COVID as we have across Michigan,” Whitmer said.
The current order prohibiting dine-in service at restaurants is scheduled to end Tuesday, Dec. 8.
MRLA President and CEO Justin Winslow issued the following statement:
"While we are disappointed with today’s ruling, it is important to note what Judge Maloney explicitly acknowledged in his ruling, stating that 'Michigan restaurants are at risk of, or have already suffered, irreparable harm under Director Gordon’s EO.' It is in that vein that we will now transition our efforts to preventing an extension of the MDHHS Order beyond December 8 and call on Director Gordon to provide clear and specific data to justify the sustained closure of restaurants across the state. Presumptions and generalizations will not suffice and should no longer be tolerated given the significant human toll they have wrought from closing restaurants for a second time this year. Moreover, we believe this industry, like any other that has been forced to close, deserves a clear pathway to the full reintegration of their business, with reliable criteria and metrics to be met from Director Gordon to facilitate that reintegration. We have ideas and reasonable solutions to offer and reiterate our willingness to engage in a substantive dialogue with this administration should they wish to do the same."
The restaurant group is now trying to prevent an extension of the order and have asked the state to provide clear and specific data to justify the sustained closure of restaurants across the state.
