Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the loosening of restrictions on restaurants and bars during a press conference on March 2.
Starting March 5, restaurants and bars can operate at 50 percent capacity, the governor announced during the press conference. It is part of two updated epidemic orders from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
The orders also allow for increased capacity limits at various venues, larger residential and non-residential gatherings, and expanded visitation opportunities at residential care facilities.
“As we continue our vaccine rollout and make steady progress against the virus, we are taking additional incremental steps to re-engage to ensure we are protecting our families and frontline workers and saving lives,” Whitmer said. “Michigan is a national leader in the fight against COVID-19, and our fact-based, data-driven approach will help our state rebuild our economy and resume normal day-to-day activities. As always, mask up, maintain social distancing, and wash your hands. We all have a personal responsibility to slow the spread of the virus so we can end this pandemic together. One of the most important things Michiganders can do is make a plan to get the safe and effective vaccine when it’s available to you.”
“More than 2 million doses of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine have been administered and a third vaccine will soon be arriving here in Michigan to help us end the pandemic in our state,” MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said. “We continue to monitor the data closely, and based on current trends we are taking another step toward normalcy. We urge Michiganders to continue doing what works and wearing a mask, washing their hands and avoiding crowds.”
The Residential Care Facilities Order goes into effect immediately. The order encourages communal dining and group activities for residents. It also allows indoor and outdoor visitation in all counties regardless of county risk level.
“While we continue to have virus very present across the entire state, our improvements in case numbers, test positivity, and vaccinations mean we can move forward with reopening in an incremental way,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “I am glad we continue to make progress, but that progress is fragile. Everyone should continue to do important things like wearing a mask, washing hands, avoiding large gatherings and getting one of the three safe and effective vaccines when it becomes available to you.”
The changes to the Gatherings and Mask Order go into effect on March 5 and will remain in effect through April 19.
“Moving the capacity limit from 25 percent to 50 percent is a step in the right direction, but we are truly disappointed that the 100-person cap will carry over,” said Scott Ellis, executive director of the Michigan Licensed Beverage Association. “Larger establishments with greater capacity limits have more space to spread patrons out. If people are abiding by social distancing rules, there’s no need for an arbitrary cap for any establishment regardless of size.”
