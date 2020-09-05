Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Lansing residence is undergoing security upgrades after recommendations from Michigan State Police and the Department of Technology Management and Budget.
Perimeter security and other safety upgrades are currently underway at the Lansing residence.
According to the governor’s office, the total amount appropriated for state-building maintenance in FY19 was $29.8 million and the cost for the current maintenance at the Lansing residence is approximately $1.1 million.
The current maintenance is being paid for with funding from the executive office budget.
Maintenance was supposed to start in the spring but due to COVID-19, it was delayed. The work is expected to be completed by November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.