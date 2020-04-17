During a press conference Friday afternoon, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Michigan is continuing to see positive signs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Whitmer said she’s eager to reengage the economy but wants to do so when the time is right said her top priority in saving lives in the state.
She said social distancing is working and the projected number cases without the Stay Home, Stay Safe order would be around 46,000 cases at this point. The actual number of cases just reached around 30,000.
Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Medical Director Doctor Joneigh Khaldun said some hospitals in Michigan have been discharging more COVID-19 patients each day than they’ve been admitting.
Whitmer said the threat of a second spike of COVID-19 cases is still a real threat and to fight against that she said they plan to get people back to work gradually.
She said those in jobs that are lower risk of infection will go back to work first. That means jobs that put people at a great distance from each other would go back first.
There are four factors Whitmer said she’s taking into account when considering reopening the economy.
- Sustained control of the rate of new infections and hospitalizations
- Enhanced ability to test and trace cases
- Sufficient hospital capacity and ability to handle any resurgence
- Observing best practices for social distancing
