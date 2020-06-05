Governor Gretchen Whitmer on June 5 signed Executive Orders 2020-114 and 2020-115 to reopen more regions and economic sectors under the MI Safe Start Plan.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Friday that barbershops and other personal-care businesses can reopen across Michigan on June 15, while those businesses and places like gyms and movie theaters that were shut down for months to curb the coronavirus can restart in northern Michigan next week.
The governor advanced the Upper Peninsula and Traverse City regions to the next phase under her restart plan, effective Wednesday. She is expected to move the rest of the state's more populated areas to that stage in coming weeks.
In 32 northern counties, indoor social gatherings and organized events of up to 50 people will be permissible, subject to distancing and other safety rules. Outdoor gatherings of up to 250 will be allowed. Outdoor performance and sporting venues will be able to have up to 25% capacity or 500 people, whichever is smaller — allowing for some graduation ceremonies, Whitmer said.
Indoor facilities such as bowling alleys, cinemas, convention centers and sports arenas — closed since March 16 — will open at 25% capacity or hold up to 250 people, whatever is smaller, as long as customers stay 6 feet (1.8 meters) apart if they are not from the same household. Fitness centers must reduce class sizes as necessary and, “to the extent feasible,” configure workout equipment 10 feet (3 meters) apart — or 6 feet if there are barriers.
Hair, tanning, tattoo and massage businesses will be allowed to reopen statewide on June 15 after being closed since March 22. Barbers and hairdressers were the focus of a conservative group's protest at the Capitol more than two weeks ago.
“Please do not drop your guard now,” said Whitmer, a Democrat. “Because of the hard work and sacrifice that we've made we're now able to make this re-engagement happen.”
Protestors didn't social distance and neither did the governor. What difference does it make now? And Owosso had no spike in cases due the barber cutting bvb hair.
