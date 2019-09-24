Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says budget bills that have won final approval in the Republican-led Legislature are a "mess."
Her statement Tuesday shows the uncertainty surrounding the spending measures a week before the next fiscal year starts, after budget talks broke down between her and GOP legislative leaders this month. Whitmer may use her line-item veto power to nix proposed spending.
Some budget bills passed with bipartisan support, including a plan to spend $120 million more to protect drinking water. But others were opposed by Democrats.
Whitmer says cutting general fund spending from department budgets to pay for roads is "backwards." Republicans say the move is fiscally responsible because Whitmer's proposed 45-cents-a-gallon gasoline tax increase is dead.
Whitmer is not yet disclosing her plans for signing or vetoing the budget, though it seems unlikely there will be a partial government shutdown.
