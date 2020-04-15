Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference Wednesday to update the state on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Whitmer stressed in the press conference that when the economy opens back up, there needs to be a plan to do that safely.
She said they’ve already started planning how to ensure that places are safe before people head back to their offices and other workplaces.
With people outside the capitol protesting the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order, Whitmer said that if the order is lifted too early it could cause a second wave of the virus.
Whitmer said it could have an even more devastating impact on the economy.
In the healthcare industry, Whitmer said there’s been 3.5 million personal protection equipment has been donated in Michigan by individuals and businesses.
Instead of having less than a day’s worth of PPE at Michigan hospitals, there’s now a few days’ worth. Whitmer said she’s working to get a few weeks’ worth of equipment.
Dow Chemical in Midland has promised 28 metric tons of hand sanitizer to organizations in the Great Lakes Bay region.
Dow will also be donating $500,000 to the Great lakes Bay region for COVID-19 relief efforts.
The money will be split between community foundations and economic development organizations in Saginaw, Bay, midland and Isabella counties.
Doctor Joneigh Khaldun of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services warned that a plateau in case numbers doesn’t mean we’re out of the woods yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.