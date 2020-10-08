Governor Gretchen Whitmer is no stranger to criticism especially since her tough policies aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.
The policies that put her at odds with business owners, state lawmakers and even President Donald Trump.
Thursday night on CNN she cited Trump as an instigating factor in the reported militia plot to kidnap her and other officials and overthrow the state government.
"Every time that this White House identifies me, or takes a shot at me, we see an increase in rhetoric online, violent rhetoric and so there's always a connection," she said.
Whitmer says when the president speaks, he legitimizes extremism.
The White House fired back at Whitmer with a statement saying in part:
"President Trump has continually condemned white supremacists and all forms of hate. Governor Whitmer is sowing division by making these outlandish allegations."
But Whitmer says this latest statement, is only making the matter worse.
"You know, the fact that after a plot to kidnap and to kill me, this is what they come out with,” she said. “They start attacking me as opposed to what good, decent people would do is to check in and say ‘are you ok?’ Which is what Joe Biden did. And I think, that tells you everything that's at stake in this election."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.