Gov. Gretchen Whitmer scaled back the suspension of scope of practice laws for frontline healthcare workers on Monday, July 13.
Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-150 which scales back the suspension, while also continuing suspension of certain licensing and certification requirements for healthcare professionals, Whitmer's office said.
“As Michigan continues to make progress in slowing the spread of COVID-19, it is no longer necessary to permit medical professionals to practice beyond the limits of their licenses. I have no doubt suspending these scope of practice laws helped save countless lives and ensured our hospitals were fully staffed to care for COVID-19 patients,” Whitmer said. “But our battle with COVID-19 is far from over. We owe it to the front line health care workers, first responders and other essential workers to continue doing our part to slow the spread of the coronavirus — which includes wearing a mask and practicing social distancing — so our hospital systems aren’t overwhelmed with new patients.”
Under the executive order, any law or regulation that requires a healthcare professional to take an exam, be fingerprinted, or take part in continuing education as a condition of obtaining or renewing a license, certification, or registration is temporarily suspended.
"Professional certifications for individuals in basic life support, advanced cardiac life support and first aid will remain in effect during the current emergency declaration, even if they would otherwise be set to expire," Whitmer's office said.
