Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is scheduled to speak at the Democratic National Convention.
The Democratic National Convention Committee announced the speakers in a press release on Tuesday, Aug. 11.
"These speakers, some of the most popular leaders and rising stars from across the country, will join a line-up of inspiring Americans announced yesterday, as the coalition uniting behind Joe Biden’s vision for a better America continues to grow," the DNC said.
Whitmer is scheduled to speak on Monday, Aug. 17. Other speakers scheduled to speak that day include Senator Bernie Sanders, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and Former First Lady Michelle Obama.
The democratic vice presidential nominee, who has yet to be announced, will speak on Wednesday, Aug. 19.
The DNC runs Aug. 17 through Aug. 20. You can watch the livestream here.
Click here for the full schedule.
