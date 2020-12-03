Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has secured an extension of the Michigan National Guard to assist with the COVID-19 pandemic through March 31.
Prior to Thursday's announcement, the National Guard's response was set to expire on Dec. 31.
“The Michigan National Guard continues to be a crucial part of our fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. I want to thank our men and women in uniform for their dedication and round-the-clock work to protect the people of our state by expanding testing in our communities and ensuring they have what they need to get through this crisis. I implore the president once again to listen to public health experts and work with Mitch McConnell and Nancy Pelosi on a bipartisan recovery package that protects American families, frontline workers, and small business owners,” Whitmer said. “COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are skyrocketing in Michigan and across the country, and if we’re going to get through this winter, we need the federal government to step up and provide this crucial support.”
The state will look to the Michigan National Guard to provide logistical support and transportation support to help distribute the vaccines, Whitmer's Office said.
