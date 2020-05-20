Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she will be seeking help for Midland County from the federal government and plans to talk with FEMA.
Whitmer said experts have described the county’s flooding incident as a 500-year event.
Whitmer said first responders and the National Guard are working through the night to help people get to shelter.
The governor is still urging residents to wear face coverings and social distance during this time.
Officials expect the water to rise until 8 p.m.
Residents living in impacted areas are urged to find shelter if they have not done so already.
Gov. Whitmer said the state of Michigan is exploring every legal option to hold those responsible for the dam failure.
At this time there have been no reports of casualties, according to the governor.
Whitmer expressed she is pleased to see that a 10,000-person evacuation
Brad Kaye, Midland City Manager, said the Sanford Dam is overflowing.
It’s known what the structure’s condition is below the water surface and it continues to show a significant amount of overflow towards the city, according to Kaye.
Whitmer said she hopes to give President Donald Trump’s administration a full briefing tomorrow.
Yesterday, Gov. Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Midland County after the Edenville and Sanford Dams breached.
