Some members of the Michigan National Guard are being sent to Wisconsin.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday, two companies of National Guardsmen and women are being sent to “support public safety and protect the first amendment rights to peaceful assembly.”
Whitmer says the moves comes after a request from Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers.
She said they will operate under state active duty through an Emergency Management Assistance Compact.
“Michigan’s dedicated National Guardsmen and women have played a vital role to keep Michiganders safe in recent months during the pandemic, and they were a key factor in ensuring peaceful protests in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, and Lansing after the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor earlier this summer,” Whitmer said.
Whitmer said the companies are not federalized and can be called back to Michigan at any time.
“The Michigan National Guard is always ready to support civil authorities when requested to assist,” said Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, Adjutant General and Director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “The men and women of the Michigan National Guard are well trained, equipped, and ready to assist our neighbors and emergency response partners in Wisconsin to protect people, their property, and their right to peacefully protest.”
