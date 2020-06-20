Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sent a second letter to the CEO of Enbridge on June 20 requesting the immediate shut down of the dual pipeline running through the Straits of Mackinac until the damage is investigated, assessed and preventative measures are put in place.
“Given the gravity of this matter, I was taken aback to learn the company has unilaterally resumed operation of the west leg without even opportunity for discussion,” said Governor Whitmer. “At this moment, Enbridge is pumping crude through the Great Lakes on state-owned bottomlands without any explanation for the cause of this damage to the pipeline structure and no assurance that Enbridge has taken sufficient steps to mitigate future harm. This disregard for the safety and well-being of our Great Lakes, and Enbridge’s due care obligations under the 1953 Easement, is unacceptable.”
In addition to the governor’s prior information request, she also asked Enbridge to provide a full report as to the cause of this damage and what measures Enbridge will put in place to prevent this harm from happening again.
The governor’s office says once the state, or a third-party selected by the state, has reviewed this information, the state and Enbridge can discuss when normal operations may resume.
After discovering the damaged anchor support, Enbridge shut down the pipeline and is gathering more information through divers, the use of remotely operated vehicles and other means.
The east leg of the pipeline remains shut down as Enbridge continues to gather more information.
“One close call with Line 5 is one too many, which is why I am calling on Enbridge to proceed with the utmost caution and care. At this point in time, Enbridge has provided no reason to think this damage could not happen again, but next time with oil gushing into the Great Lakes,” Governor Whitmer said.
