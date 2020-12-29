Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the $106 million bipartisan relief bill to help families, frontline workers, and small businesses.
The relief bill includes $55 million to help small businesses impacted by COVID-19.
Grants of up to $20,000 will be available to small businesses across the state that need support during the winter.
The relief bill also includes $3.5 million for grants of up to $40,000 each for live music and entertainment venues and it includes $45 million in direct payments to workers who have been laid off or furloughed because of the virus.
“I proposed this stimulus plan to the legislature in November because I know how much our families, frontline workers, and small businesses need relief. This bipartisan bill will provide families and businesses the support they need to stay afloat as we continue working to distribute the safe and effective vaccine and eliminate COVID-19 once and for all,” Whitmer said. “There is still more work to do to eliminate this virus and grow our economy. All Michiganders have a personal responsibility to do their part and mask up, practice safe social distancing, and avoid indoor gatherings where the virus can easily spread from person to person. We will beat this virus together.”
Whitmer also signed bipartisan Senate Bill 604 extending unemployment benefits for Michiganders who have lost work due to the pandemic from 20 to 26 weeks until the end of March 2021.
“No Michigander should have to worry about how to put food on the table or pay their bills, especially during a global pandemic,” Whitmer said. “These bipartisan bills are an important step in providing immediate relief for working families, but there is more work to do. I urge the legislature to take further action to make this permanent. 40 states, including all of our neighbors, automatically provide at least 26 weeks of unemployment relief. Michiganders deserve better than a short-term extension that expires in March. It’s time to work together on a bipartisan, long-term solution for working families.”
According to Gov. Whitmer’s Office, her administration has paid nearly $27 billion in benefits to nearly 2.3 million workers.
When Whitmer signed the relief bill, her office said she line-item vetoed any items not subject to a negotiated agreement.
This includes the distribution of $220 million in taxpayer money to the employer-owned Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund, a pool of funds designed to help businesses fund benefits for laid-off workers.
The Whitmer administration said general funds must be used for essential services like vaccines and PPE, not to give tax breaks to big businesses.
Michigan Republican Party Chairman Laura Cox issued the follow statement after Whitmer's decision to remove the $220 million fund:
"First, Governor Whitmer put people out of work with her shutdown orders. Then, through her administration's incompetence, it became almost impossible for out-of-work Michiganders to receive unemployment benefits. Now, Whitmer has vetoed extending aid to workers even though her draconian shutdowns continue. Clearly, the 'science' Whitmer is following doesn't include basic economics, and Michigan families are paying the price."
The Unemployment Insurance Agency has also provided more than $900 million in tax breaks to businesses impacted by COVID-19.
On Sunday, President Donald Trump signed a COVID relief bill that gives some support to unemployed workers in Michigan.
This bill extends benefits to self-employed and gig workers and provides all unemployment recipients with an additional $300 per week.
According to Gov. Whitmer’s Office, this extension will bring relief to nearly 700,000 Michigan workers who are currently receiving benefits under the federal UI programs.
To view the governor’s signing message to the legislature, click here.
