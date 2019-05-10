Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed legislation to forgive Michigan schools from rescheduling up to four snow days that occurred during an artic deep freeze in which she declared a state of emergency.
The law will let schools not count the Jan. 29-Feb. 1 period toward a cap on snow days.
State law forgives districts from making up six days that have been canceled for emergencies, and schools can get a waiver from the state superintendent for three additional days. Many districts have already reached or exceeded nine snow days.
Whitmer, who signed the bill at an education conference in Novi on Friday, says it gives certainty to families and school districts that need to prepare for the end of the school year.
