Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a pair of bills to create the Flint Settlement Trust Fund and amend the Michigan Strategic Fund Act.
Senate Bills 1251 and 1252 will address the funding of the $641.2 million settlement in the civil Flint water cases.
Senate Bill 1251 was sponsored by Sen. Jim Stamas (R-Midland) and Senate Bill 1252 was sponsored by Senate Democratic Leader Jim Ananich (D-Flint).
“What happened in Flint should never have happened,” Whitmer said. “From my first month in office, Attorney General Nessel and I made it clear to our teams that even though we inherited this situation, it was our responsibility to achieve the best possible settlement for the children and families of Flint. While this settlement will never be enough to compensate for what happened, it is a major step toward helping the people of Flint heal. I want to thank Senators Ananich and Stamas for sponsoring these bipartisan bills. This is another example of both parties working together to protect the people of our state.”
In August, the state of Michigan announced a $600 million settlement of the civil lawsuits brought against the state by Flint residents.
"I echo the sentiments of many that no amount of money will heal the wounds inflicted on this community. The residents of the city of Flint deserve justice and they deserve a resolution to these lawsuits," Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. "As a strong man of faith, I would ask that we continue to pray for the City of Flint and those who have been negatively impacted."
Additional parties have since joined the settlement, bringing the total to more than $641.2 million.
The city of Flint is contributing $20 million to the settlement, with McLaren Regional Medical Center providing $20 million, and Rowe Professional Services Co. providing $1.25 million.
“There is no amount of money that can restore trust or erase the damage inflicted upon the people of Flint. While there are many who view today’s bill signing as the end of this story, for the people of Flint it is a chance at a new beginning,” Ananich said. “This settlement is a measure of justice for the victims of the water crisis, and specifically the children of Flint who may endure the impact of lead poisoning for years to come.”
“Today’s bill signing delivers accountability to the people of Flint. I hope it brings some closure to the families affected by the crisis,” Stamas said. “This settlement ends the fiscal uncertainty the crisis created in our state and allows us to move forward.”
