Michigan will create a statewide mental health hotline under legislation signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
The telephone referral system will be available 24 hours a day, seven days of week and refer people experiencing a mental health crisis to service providers.
A spending law approved in 2018 included $3 million to develop, operate and maintain a hotline pilot program.
The new law, which was enacted Monday and takes effect in three months, will expand that program statewide.
Whitmer says signing the legislation is "a necessary step towards giving all Michiganders the care they need."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.