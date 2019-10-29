Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a bipartisan bill to protect Michigan counselors and access to mental health care.
Whitmer signed House Bill 4325 to update the scope of practice for counselors in the public health code.
She said the bill will ensure that licensed professional counselors can still diagnose and treat patients.
“This new law will ensure that more than 150,000 Michiganders can still access critical mental health care, Whitmer said. “And it will protect 10,000 professional counselors from losing the ability to practice as they currently do. We must continue to work hard to ensure every Michigander has access to critical mental health care, and this is a step in the right direction.”
The bill clarifies that a licensed professional counselor can practice without supervision and can supervise a limited licensed counselor once they have completed training in supervision as required by rules promulgated by LARA.
LARA may also promulgate rules necessary to supplement the requirements for licensure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.