Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill to provide reimbursements to Michigan National Guard soldiers who were deployed to the U.S. Capitol following the riots.
House Bill 4019 will reimburse soldiers who had to purchase meals out of pocket during their deployment because of inadequate food served through a third-party vendor, the state said.
"I am grateful to the brave men and women of the Michigan National Guard for their service earlier this year protecting our nation’s Capitol Building," Whitmer said. "The Michigan National Guard has risen to the occasion over the past year as we responded to COVID-19, natural disasters, and civil unrest. It is unacceptable that our service members faced hardships of inadequate meals while serving our nation. I am delighted to sign this bipartisan bill to recognize Michigan National Guard members for their service."
What is unacceptable is that she did not decry the way they were treated by her own party while they were there. The meals were just a small part of what was nothing short of disrespectful and abusive treatment at the hands of Democrat-led authorities. The fact that she didn't even mention it makes her complicit.
