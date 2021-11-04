Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill to repeal taxes on menstrual products, which could save families up to $4,800 over the course of a lifetime, according to the governor’s office.
Signed on Thursday, Nov. 4, the bill is the first of a two-part package, the second of which she will sign on Friday.
“After years of trying to repeal this tax, I am proud that we are bringing people together to put Michiganders first and drive down costs on these essential products,” Whitmer said. “Everyone should be able to take care of their most basic healthcare needs without an unnecessary added financial burden. Tomorrow, I will sign the second bill in the package to repeal this tax and cut costs for families as we usher in a new era of prosperity for Michigan.”
Michigan residents currently pay a six percent sales tax when they purchase tampons, pads, and other menstrual products. According to the state, the average menstruating resident uses about 17,000 tampons or pads over the course of a lifetime.
The typical cost for these products is $7 to $10 per month, which adds up to between $3,360 and $4,800 over the course of a lifetime.
“I am so pleased to see the bipartisan support for these bills and thank you to everyone who worked so hard to carry this initiative across the finish line,” said Lysne Tait, executive director of Helping Women Period. “Menstruation doesn’t choose sides of the aisle, and it is heartening to finally see the repeal of this tax on essential medical items. The burden of this sales tax on necessary healthcare items promotes period poverty and impacts the amount of money families have to spend on other necessities. This is a step in the right direction, and I look forward to the day when no one has to worry about affording menstrual products, month after month.”
“This bipartisan plan is good for Michigan families, and I was proud to support it,” State Rep. Timothy Beson said.
State Rep. Amos O'Neal said menstrual hygiene products are a necessity, not a luxury.
"As a father of three daughters, those were necessities. And fortunately, my wife and I were able to afford that. But there are a lot of families and young ladies and families that just don't have that support. People in general should not have to be without those very, very personal care items to function," O'Neal said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.