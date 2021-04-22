Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed two bipartisan state House bills that will update state and city income tax filing and payment deadlines.
“I’m happy to sign both of these bipartisan bills that give Michiganders more time on their income taxes,” Whitmer said. “This has been a challenging time for both individuals and businesses. Moving these tax deadlines to align with changes at the federal level is simply the right thing to do, giving everyone a bit of a buffer and peace of mind as we navigate these extraordinary times.”
House Bill 4569 extends the April 15 or April 30 city income tax return or payment deadlines given the IRS’s extension of the federal income tax filing or payment deadline. Within the tax year, the new deadline will follow the IRS or 15 days after, whichever is applicable for the city administering the income tax.
House Bill 4571 codifies the state income tax deadline from April 15 to May 17. If the IRS extends the federal income tax filing and payment deadline for the 2020 tax year, the state income tax deadline will automatically be extended to match the federal deadline.
Taxpayers will not be subject to interest and penalties during the city and state income tax deadline extension periods.
